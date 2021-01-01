|
|
Description
|
Download
Size
|FastStone
Image Viewer 7.5 Freeware (Last Update:
2020-03-10)
An image browser, converter and editor that supports all major graphic formats including BMP, JPEG, JPEG 2000, GIF, PNG, PCX, TIFF, WMF, ICO, TGA and camera raw files. It has a nice array of features such as image viewing, management, comparison, red-eye removal, emailing, resizing, cropping, color adjustments, musical slideshow and much more.
|
6.8MB
|FastStone
Capture 9.5 Shareware (Last Update:
2021-05-18)
A powerful, lightweight, yet full-featured screen capture tool that allows you to easily capture and annotate anything on the screen including windows, objects, menus, full screen, rectangular/freehand regions and even scrolling windows/web pages. It also allows you to record screen activities and sound into video files.
4.5MB
|FastStone
MaxView 3.3 Shareware (Last Update:
2019-04-05)
A fast, compact and innovative image viewer that supports all major graphic formats. Its intuitive layout lets you view images in a variety of ways. It even lets you view images in password-protected ZIP, RAR and 7-Zip archive files directly and instantly, which is a perfect solution for viewing private images. It is a handy tool for quickly viewing, rotating, resizing, cropping, annotating and printing images.
|download
|
3.2MB
|FastStone
Photo Resizer 4.3 Freeware (Last Update:
2019-06-14)
An image converter and renaming tool that intends to enable users to convert, rename, resize, crop, rotate, change color depth, add text and watermarks to images in a quick and easy batch mode.
|download
|1.7MB
